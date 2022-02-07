Ossiam Has $1.87 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,844,592. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

