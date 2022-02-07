Ossiam Has $864,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ossiam raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 231.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of A opened at $141.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock worth $19,434,604.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

