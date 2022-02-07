Ossiam Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ossiam lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $67.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

