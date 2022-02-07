Ossiam Purchases 3,677 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ossiam boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 59.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 393.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.59 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

