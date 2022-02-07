Ossiam Sells 12,011 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,906,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

DHR opened at $287.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.98. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

