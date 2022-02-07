Ossiam Sells 8,118 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.