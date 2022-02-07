Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 877 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

