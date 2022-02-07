Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up 1.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth $5,965,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 38.3% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 399,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 110,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 23.3% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 14.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets.

