Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.01 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,468 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000. HDFC Bank comprises 1.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 105.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after acquiring an additional 817,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.68. 6,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,083. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

