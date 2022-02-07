Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $49,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 250.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 220,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733,840. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

