Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New $49,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 250.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,988,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
CSX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 220,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,733,840. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
CSX Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
