Ovata Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.12. The stock had a trading volume of 164,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,280. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

