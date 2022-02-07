Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 89 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 32.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ResMed by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

