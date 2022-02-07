Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $819,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC opened at $369.75 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $288.08 and a twelve month high of $408.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.49. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.