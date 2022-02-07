Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 64.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $308.10 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.89 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

