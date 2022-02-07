Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 18.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 42.8% in the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $866.33.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $702.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $779.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

