Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $6,788,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,741 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 65,916 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $52.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

