Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $420.28 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

