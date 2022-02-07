Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,312,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,124 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,496,000 after purchasing an additional 530,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 110.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,079,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $71.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

