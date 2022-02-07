Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $503.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $405.60 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.