Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.