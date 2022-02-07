Patten Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.95. The stock had a trading volume of 272,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,890. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

