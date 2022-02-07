Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 221.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 835.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,480 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 115,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,975,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.46. The stock had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

