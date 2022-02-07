Patten Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

