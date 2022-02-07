Patten Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $509.87. 43,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $564.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

