Patten Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $485.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,706. The company has a market capitalization of $456.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.