Patten Group Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after acquiring an additional 432,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,853,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,142 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $24.38. 127,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,407,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

