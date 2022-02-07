Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $355.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.75.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

