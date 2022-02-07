Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BTU opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,437 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after buying an additional 450,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

