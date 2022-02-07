PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires 7,087 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.96% of OCA Acquisition worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 8.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCAX opened at $10.00 on Monday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

