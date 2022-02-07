PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,357,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,721,214 shares of company stock worth $138,592,900 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Confluent stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

