Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.92. 7,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

