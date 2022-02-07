Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $17.37 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,762. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.27. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

