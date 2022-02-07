Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $41.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 627,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $41,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.08. 162,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

