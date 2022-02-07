Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $51.46 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.1% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

PEP stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.97. 78,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.