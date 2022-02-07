Pendle 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $689,180.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $28.91 million and $689,180.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00052383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.00 or 0.07161373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00056645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,617.55 or 0.99934666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00053763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.