Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

