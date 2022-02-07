PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

