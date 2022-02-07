Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 411.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 83,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 67,158 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

NYSE:PAG opened at $99.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

