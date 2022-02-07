Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Penumbra worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $12,505,185. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

NYSE PEN opened at $219.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

