Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

PBR opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.