Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

