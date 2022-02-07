Phantasma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.51 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00004952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $227.47 million and $10.51 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,004.48 or 0.99689699 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00072499 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00024678 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00445842 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

