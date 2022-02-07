Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.58. 1,170,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,509. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $35,357,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

