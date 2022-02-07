PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

PHP Ventures Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PPHPU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 8th. PHP Ventures Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
PHP Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPHPU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,610,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,610,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $4,595,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,783,000.
