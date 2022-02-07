Piper Sandler Comments on Abiomed, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABMD opened at $295.65 on Monday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Abiomed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.