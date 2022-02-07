Piper Sandler Comments on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of KINS opened at $5.11 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

