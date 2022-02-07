PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to announce $70.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $285.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.06 million to $286.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.58 million, with estimates ranging from $310.60 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 116,687 shares of company stock valued at $503,724 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,257. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

