Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,525,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 439,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.