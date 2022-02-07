Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 129,885 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,885 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.45% of Power Integrations worth $86,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.