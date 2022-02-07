Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.00% of Encompass Health worth $74,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 487,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

